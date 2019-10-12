Head-To-Head Comparison: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB) and Its Rivals

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ: ICMB) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors 303 837 718 38 2.26

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.33%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.7% and pay out 88.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million -$14.54 million 6.57 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors $123.89 million $45.98 million 8.11

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.70% 4.15% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors 10.37% 6.88% 2.94%

Volatility & Risk

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s peers have a beta of 0.50, meaning that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

