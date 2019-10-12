Head to Head Comparison: ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) vs. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:FEDU)

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 2.04 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $50.16 million 1.72 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than ChineseInvestors.com.

Risk & Volatility

ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ChineseInvestors.com and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChineseInvestors.com -157.32% -1,175.86% -184.99% Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) -1.49% -0.65% -0.49%

Summary

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) beats ChineseInvestors.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools. It also offers education and management consulting services. The company offers after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 31 learning centers in Shanghai and 7 in other cities. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

