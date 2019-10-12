HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 35,126 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 691,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 361,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 274,816 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period.

SPYD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 4,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,997. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

