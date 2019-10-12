Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAYN. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $422.70 million, a P/E ratio of -508.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,257.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

