Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric continues making systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission and distribution assets. These initiatives will allow Hawaiian Electric to meet increasing utility demand from customers, besides improving reliability. The introduction of Southwest Airlines to the Hawaii market is projected to boost visitor arrivals over the next few months. In a year’s time, shares of Hawaiian Electric have outperformed the industry. However, the company depends heavily on third-party suppliers for fuel and purchased power. Any delay in the supply of fuels may hurt the company’s performance and result in additional expenses. Moreover, increasing crude oil price has the potential to hurt this stock's growth.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock remained flat at $$44.91 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 208,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $251,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $124,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,575,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,108,000 after purchasing an additional 163,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,820,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,827,000 after purchasing an additional 186,281 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 312,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,610,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,506,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,613,000 after purchasing an additional 255,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

