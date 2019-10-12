Hashgard Trading Down 3.4% This Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $174,343.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00207459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.01025487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087580 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

