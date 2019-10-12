Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Bought by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,142 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 3.61% of Harvard Bioscience worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $46,925.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine A. Eade acquired 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $98,989.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,877 shares of company stock valued at $293,742. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.54. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.