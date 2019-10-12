Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Up 79.8% in September

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the August 30th total of 126,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HARP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 18,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $340.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $17.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

