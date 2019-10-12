Harmony 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.44 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040896 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $499.91 or 0.06006610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00041955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,585,225,659 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

