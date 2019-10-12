Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 3.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. 293,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

