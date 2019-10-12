Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 3,476 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,074 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,678 shares of company stock worth $69,039,686. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 176,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

