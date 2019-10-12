Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $789,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,449,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.12. 7,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

