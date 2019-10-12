Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 199.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,562,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.