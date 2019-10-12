Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.80. 61,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average is $196.42. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

