Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

