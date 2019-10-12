Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 571 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Centene by 233.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 91.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 111.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,873 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $131,100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 57.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 96,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,887. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

