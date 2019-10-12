Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,839,000 after acquiring an additional 48,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,572,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,320,000 after acquiring an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 621,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,785. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

