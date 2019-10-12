GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Holdings Increased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.06% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $70,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.50. 834,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.23. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average of $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.