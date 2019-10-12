Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.17.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $108.00. 724,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 9,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $1,048,581.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,047.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $445,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,792.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,709 shares of company stock worth $9,380,252. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 472,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

