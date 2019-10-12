Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.48

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and traded as low as $19.26. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 853 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,318,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 83,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

