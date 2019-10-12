Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 30th total of 143,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $63,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.92%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
