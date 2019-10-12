Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.28

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $15.55. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 4,782 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
