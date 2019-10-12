Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.28

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $15.55. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 4,782 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.