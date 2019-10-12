GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) Short Interest Up 124.8% in September

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the August 30th total of 858,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTYH shares. Citigroup started coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ GTYH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 120,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

