Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Major Shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F Sells 11,398,299 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 11,398,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $372,952,343.28. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GO stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $645.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

