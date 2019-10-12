Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Short Interest Update

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 30th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GRIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 2,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Griffin Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

