Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

PG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.53. 261,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,306. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

