Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,302 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Shares of MO remained flat at $$42.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,594,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.