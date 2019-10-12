Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR)’s stock price dropped 16.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 120,392 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 180,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

