Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR)’s stock price dropped 16.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 120,392 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 180,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

