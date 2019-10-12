Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) SVP Acquires $110,000.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) SVP Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00.

Greenlane stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80. Greenlane Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

