Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,694,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $36,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,217,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 519,541 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 36,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $503,993.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,204.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 107,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,533,246.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.