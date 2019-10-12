Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

