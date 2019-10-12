Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 30th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GEC remained flat at $$3.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Great Elm Capital Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 858.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 5,037.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Great Elm Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

