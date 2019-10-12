Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.01

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $7.99. Graincorp shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 495,634 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$8.45.

About Graincorp (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

