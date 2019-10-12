Gradient Investments LLC Buys 4,424 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 3,915.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $161.44.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

