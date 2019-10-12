GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPX. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.01 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GP Strategies by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GP Strategies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GP Strategies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GP Strategies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GP Strategies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

See Also: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.