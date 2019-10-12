Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497 and sold 450,000 shares worth $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $150,681,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 395,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,792. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.80, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

