GoldMoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Up 0.4%

GoldMoney Inc (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.62, approximately 20,284 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 27,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

About GoldMoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

