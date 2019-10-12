Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €20.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.93 ($33.64).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €22.77 ($26.48) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.53.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

