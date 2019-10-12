Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €15.90 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.73 ($20.62).

EPA CA opened at €15.24 ($17.72) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.85. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

