Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,484 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.