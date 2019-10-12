Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $153.33 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

