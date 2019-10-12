GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Director Sells $852,357.78 in Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $852,357.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. GMS Inc has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GMS by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,758,000 after acquiring an additional 428,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in GMS by 607,075.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 376,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 376,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

