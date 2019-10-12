GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

GLYC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $184.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.70. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 10,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,668,746 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $5,306,612.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

