Global Social Chain (GSC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $45,363.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $45,363.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,180,851 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

