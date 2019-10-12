Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 131.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

