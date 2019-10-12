Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Short Interest Down 31.0% in September

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 766,300 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, Director Ronald Steger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,190.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $164,990 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 70,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,730. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.14.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

