Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $1,440.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00677406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

