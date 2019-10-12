Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce sales of $247.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.63 million to $259.30 million. Gentherm posted sales of $258.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $982.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.24 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.72 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $243.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 98,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,973,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,463 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,183,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

