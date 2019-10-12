General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 55,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in General Electric by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 20,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 266,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in General Electric by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $8.80 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.