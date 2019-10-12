General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 166.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after purchasing an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

GE opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.